Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.4 million Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.02 changed hands at -$0.16 or -7.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $365.12M. CERS’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.48% off its 52-week high of $3.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 40.1% up since then. When we look at Cerus Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Instantly CERS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.30 subtracted -7.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.71%, with the 5-day performance at -8.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) is 2.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Cerus Corp. (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cerus Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.61% over the past 6 months, a 8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cerus Corp. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.27 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cerus Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $43.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.03 million and $30.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Cerus Corp. earnings to increase by 7.29%.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 05.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.08% of Cerus Corp. shares while 75.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.38%. There are 75.00% institutions holding the Cerus Corp. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.10% of the shares, roughly 20.06 million CERS shares worth $32.5 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.89% or 16.07 million shares worth $39.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 12.48 million shares estimated at $20.22 million under it, the former controlled 6.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 4.76% of the shares, roughly 8.61 million shares worth around $26.44 million.