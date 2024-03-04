Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch CVNA Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 7.88 million Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.32. With the company’s per share price at $82.96 changed hands at $7.03 or 9.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.65B. CVNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.49% off its 52-week high of $83.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.45, which suggests the last value was 92.23% up since then. When we look at Carvana Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.03 million.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 83.78 added 9.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.71%, with the 5-day performance at 19.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 92.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.57 days.