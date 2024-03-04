Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 3.89 million Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.41M. CEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -721.74% off its 52-week high of $1.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 34.78% up since then. When we look at Camber Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 million.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2299 added 4.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.61%, with the 5-day performance at 19.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is 33.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.