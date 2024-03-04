BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.73 million BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.03. With the company’s per share price at $0.31 changed hands at -$0.03 or -8.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.53M. BZFD’s last price was a discount, traded about -448.39% off its 52-week high of $1.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 48.39% up since then. When we look at BuzzFeed Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Instantly BZFD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3800 subtracted -8.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.68%, with the 5-day performance at -4.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) is 72.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.