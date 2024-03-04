Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.58 million Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s per share price at $0.05 changed hands at $0.0 or 5.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.54M. BRSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -20900.0% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05. When we look at Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.64 million.
Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information
Instantly BRSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0590 added 5.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.28%, with the 5-day performance at -2.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is -52.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
BRSH Dividends
Bruush Oral Care Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.35% of Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares while 6.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.55%. There are 6.24% institutions holding the Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.65% of the shares, roughly 3310.0 BRSH shares worth $778.0.
Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.63% or 3225.0 shares worth $758.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.