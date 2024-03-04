Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 14.64 million Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.15 changing hands around $0.03 or 21.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.58M. BSFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -3133.33% off its 52-week high of $4.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 46.67% up since then. When we look at Blue Star Foods Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 57.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1740 added 21.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.85%, with the 5-day performance at 57.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) is 10.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.