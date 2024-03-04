Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 17.73 million Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.32. With the company’s per share price at $2.93 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $884.45M. BITF’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.45% off its 52-week high of $3.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 76.79% up since then. When we look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.66 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.91 added 2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.69%, with the 5-day performance at -2.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 25.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.