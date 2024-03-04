Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.86 changing hands around $0.57 or 17.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.39M. BETS’s current price is a discount, trading about -41868.91% off its 52-week high of $1620.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.73, which suggests the last value was 55.18% up since then. When we look at Bit Brother Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.
Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) trade information
Instantly BETS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 50.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.99 added 17.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.93%, with the 5-day performance at 50.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) is 24.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.
BETS Dividends
Bit Brother Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.52% of Bit Brother Limited shares while 7.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.59%. There are 7.40% institutions holding the Bit Brother Limited stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 40871.0 BETS shares worth $0.15 million.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 2000.0 shares worth $7420.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.
With 54.0 shares estimated at $200.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.