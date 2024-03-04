Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.86 changing hands around $0.57 or 17.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.39M. BETS’s current price is a discount, trading about -41868.91% off its 52-week high of $1620.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.73, which suggests the last value was 55.18% up since then. When we look at Bit Brother Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) trade information

Instantly BETS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 50.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.99 added 17.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.93%, with the 5-day performance at 50.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) is 24.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.