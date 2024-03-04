Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 15.68 million Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.02 or 14.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.67M. BIOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -32400.0% off its 52-week high of $52.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 18.75% up since then. When we look at Biolase Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.
Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information
Instantly BIOL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1673 added 14.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.96%, with the 5-day performance at 5.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) is -78.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Biolase Inc (BIOL) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Biolase Inc will rise 98.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.50% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.55 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Biolase Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $10.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.05 million and $10.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.73%. The 2024 estimates are for Biolase Inc earnings to increase by 93.66%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.
BIOL Dividends
Biolase Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 26 and April 01.
Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of Biolase Inc shares while 11.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.53%. There are 11.48% institutions holding the Biolase Inc stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.36% of the shares, roughly 14205.0 BIOL shares worth $0.1 million.
Zhang Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.16% or 12078.0 shares worth $22465.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 926.0 shares estimated at $6546.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 292.0 shares worth around $2379.0.