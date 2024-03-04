Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 15.68 million Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.02 or 14.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.67M. BIOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -32400.0% off its 52-week high of $52.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 18.75% up since then. When we look at Biolase Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Instantly BIOL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1673 added 14.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.96%, with the 5-day performance at 5.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) is -78.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.