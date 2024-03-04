BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 45.74 million BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.49. With the company’s per share price at $3.46 changed hands at $0.1 or 2.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $545.30M. BBAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.54% off its 52-week high of $3.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 66.47% up since then. When we look at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.50 million.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Instantly BBAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 77.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.18 added 2.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.68%, with the 5-day performance at 77.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) is 113.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.62 days.