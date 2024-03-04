Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.59 million Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.84 changed hands at -$0.93 or -9.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $570.53M. BYND’s current price is a discount, trading about -117.76% off its 52-week high of $19.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.58, which suggests the last value was 36.88% up since then. When we look at Beyond Meat Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

Instantly BYND was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.12 subtracted -9.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 18.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) is 32.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.88 days.

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beyond Meat Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.08% over the past 6 months, a 34.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 44.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beyond Meat Inc will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.44 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Beyond Meat Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $96.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $92.24 million and $102.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.31%. The 2024 estimates are for Beyond Meat Inc earnings to increase by 54.89%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.33% of Beyond Meat Inc shares while 38.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.26%. There are 38.74% institutions holding the Beyond Meat Inc stock share, with Parkwood LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.37% of the shares, roughly 5.4 million BYND shares worth $47.6 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 5.2 million shares worth $45.8 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.84 million shares estimated at $16.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $14.03 million.