Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTTX) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.19 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.14M. BTTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -747.37% off its 52-week high of $1.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 26.32% up since then. When we look at Better Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Instantly BTTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1880 added 1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.36%, with the 5-day performance at 18.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) is -4.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.19 days.