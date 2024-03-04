Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTTX) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.19 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.14M. BTTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -747.37% off its 52-week high of $1.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 26.32% up since then. When we look at Better Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.
Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information
Instantly BTTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1880 added 1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.36%, with the 5-day performance at 18.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) is -4.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.19 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Better Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.92% over the past 6 months, a 49.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Better Therapeutics Inc will rise 67.60%.
The 2024 estimates are for Better Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 52.07%.
BTTX Dividends
Better Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.
Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.41% of Better Therapeutics Inc shares while 2.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.33%. There are 2.95% institutions holding the Better Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.08% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million BTTX shares worth $0.47 million.
Farallon Capital Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 0.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.12 million.