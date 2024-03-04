Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: BMR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.31. With the company’s per share price at $7.01 changed hands at -$1.02 or -12.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.29M. BMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -398.43% off its 52-week high of $34.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 87.02% up since then. When we look at Beamr Imaging Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.68 million.
Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information
Instantly BMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.88 subtracted -12.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 383.45%, with the 5-day performance at -23.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) is 272.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.
The 2024 estimates are for Beamr Imaging Ltd earnings to increase by 20.00%.
BMR Dividends
Beamr Imaging Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.11% of Beamr Imaging Ltd shares while 7.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.32%. There are 7.77% institutions holding the Beamr Imaging Ltd stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 10000.0 BMR shares worth $28200.0.
SignatureFD, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 6000.0 shares worth $16920.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.