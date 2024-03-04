Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: BMR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.31. With the company’s per share price at $7.01 changed hands at -$1.02 or -12.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.29M. BMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -398.43% off its 52-week high of $34.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 87.02% up since then. When we look at Beamr Imaging Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.68 million.

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information

Instantly BMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.88 subtracted -12.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 383.45%, with the 5-day performance at -23.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) is 272.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.