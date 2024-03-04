B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 3.45 million B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $16.84 changed hands at -$1.49 or -8.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $515.12M. RILY’s last price was a discount, traded about -260.57% off its 52-week high of $60.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.46, which suggests the last value was 14.13% up since then. When we look at B. Riley Financial Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

Instantly RILY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.50 subtracted -8.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.75%, with the 5-day performance at 7.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) is -28.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.13 days.