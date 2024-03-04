Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.01 changed hands at -$0.16 or -5.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.27M. ACB’s current price is a discount, trading about -282.06% off its 52-week high of $11.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.98, which suggests the last value was 1.0% up since then. When we look at Aurora Cannabis Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 798.00K.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.40 subtracted -5.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.90%, with the 5-day performance at -6.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is -24.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.76 days.