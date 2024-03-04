ATXI Stock: More Upside For Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI)?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.01 or 3.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.88M. ATXI’s last price was a discount, traded about -750.0% off its 52-week high of $1.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 31.25% up since then. When we look at Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.47 million.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Instantly ATXI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1600 added 3.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.17%, with the 5-day performance at 17.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) is 6.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.