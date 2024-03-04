ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.14 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $356.09M. ATAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.68% off its 52-week high of $2.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 52.34% up since then. When we look at ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.19 added 0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.13%, with the 5-day performance at 12.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 18.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.6 days.