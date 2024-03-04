AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.15 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $386.82M. ASTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -126.67% off its 52-week high of $7.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.59, which suggests the last value was 17.78% up since then. When we look at AST SpaceMobile Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.40 subtracted -1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.76%, with the 5-day performance at -1.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 8.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.