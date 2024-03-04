Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.41% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 9.76 million Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $141.62 changed hands at $0.58 or 0.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.60B. ARM’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.8% off its 52-week high of $164.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.50, which suggests the last value was 67.17% up since then. When we look at Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.04 million.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Instantly ARM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 149.92 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.46%, with the 5-day performance at 6.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is 100.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.