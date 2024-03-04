Are Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $1.64 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $296.99M. SLDP’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.2% off its 52-week high of $3.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 32.93% up since then. When we look at Solid Power Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.93 million.

With action 4.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.10%, with the 5-day performance at 4.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) is 1.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Solid Power Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.79% over the past 6 months, a -13.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Solid Power Inc will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.83 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Solid Power Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $5.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.79 million and $4.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Solid Power Inc earnings to decrease by -30.41%.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.70% of Solid Power Inc shares while 27.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.34%. There are 27.57% institutions holding the Solid Power Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.24% of the shares, roughly 11.13 million SLDP shares worth $28.26 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.33% or 5.95 million shares worth $15.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.07 million shares estimated at $8.63 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 3.55 million shares worth around $7.52 million.