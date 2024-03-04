Are Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 6.2 million Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.93M. KTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -5880.0% off its 52-week high of $5.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.86 million.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Instantly KTRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1180 subtracted -5.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.68%, with the 5-day performance at 10.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) is -30.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.