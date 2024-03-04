Are Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.12 changing hands around $0.1 or 4.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $201.64M. GRTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.08% off its 52-week high of $3.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 46.23% up since then. When we look at Gritstone Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Instantly GRTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.10 added 4.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.68%, with the 5-day performance at -13.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) is -14.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.82 days.

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gritstone Bio Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.21% over the past 6 months, a 1.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gritstone Bio Inc will fall -13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -50.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.89 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Gritstone Bio Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.26 million and $2.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -55.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.04%. The 2024 estimates are for Gritstone Bio Inc earnings to increase by 2.38%.

GRTS Dividends

Gritstone Bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.56% of Gritstone Bio Inc shares while 44.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.01%. There are 44.83% institutions holding the Gritstone Bio Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.16% of the shares, roughly 5.87 million GRTS shares worth $11.94 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.16% or 5.87 million shares worth $11.95 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.49 million shares estimated at $5.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $4.63 million.