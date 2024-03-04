Are Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 12.10. With the company’s per share price at $0.33 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.28M. GNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1345.45% off its 52-week high of $4.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at Genius Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3653 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.49%, with the 5-day performance at -5.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is -12.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.