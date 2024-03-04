Are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.20 changed hands at -$1.8 or -6.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.28B. EYPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.28% off its 52-week high of $30.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.21, which suggests the last value was 91.56% up since then. When we look at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Instantly EYPT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.31 subtracted -6.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.37%, with the 5-day performance at -1.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) is -8.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.59 days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 164.38% over the past 6 months, a 5.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 57.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.9 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $7.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.53 million and $7.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.96%. The 2024 estimates are for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 29.26%.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 07.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.99% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 105.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.66%. There are 105.72% institutions holding the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.48% of the shares, roughly 5.06 million EYPT shares worth $44.06 million.

Essex Woodlands Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.98% or 4.19 million shares worth $36.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.68 million shares estimated at $21.0 million under it, the former controlled 4.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $7.74 million.