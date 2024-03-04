Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.64 million Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $11.77 changed hands at $1.49 or 14.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. ARQT’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.28% off its 52-week high of $17.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 85.05% up since then. When we look at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.09 million.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Instantly ARQT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.91 added 14.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 264.40%, with the 5-day performance at 21.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) is 100.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.