Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.86 million Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $7.07 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $546.02M. APLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.81% off its 52-week high of $9.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 89.25% up since then. When we look at Applied Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Instantly APLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.39 subtracted -0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 111.04%, with the 5-day performance at 23.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) is 125.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.