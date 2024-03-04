Analyzing Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.59 changed hands at -$0.04 or -6.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $312.05M. SENS’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.97% off its 52-week high of $1.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 22.03% up since then. When we look at Senseonics Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Instantly SENS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7480 subtracted -6.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.61%, with the 5-day performance at -15.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) is 5.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.06 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Senseonics Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.23% over the past 6 months, a -18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.64 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Senseonics Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $6.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.37 million and $4.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 57.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.18%. The 2024 estimates are for Senseonics Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -16.36%.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.33% of Senseonics Holdings Inc shares while 12.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.31%. There are 12.47% institutions holding the Senseonics Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.23% of the shares, roughly 22.37 million SENS shares worth $13.2 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.30% or 12.16 million shares worth $7.18 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 12.95 million shares estimated at $7.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 7.02 million shares worth around $4.14 million.