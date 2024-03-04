Analyzing Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.61 changed hands at -$0.66 or -5.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.34B. SANA’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.1% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.74, which suggests the last value was 74.18% up since then. When we look at Sana Biotechnology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46 million.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Instantly SANA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.00 subtracted -5.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 160.17%, with the 5-day performance at 25.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) is 82.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.07 days.