Analyzing Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.61 changed hands at -$0.66 or -5.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.34B. SANA’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.1% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.74, which suggests the last value was 74.18% up since then. When we look at Sana Biotechnology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46 million.
Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information
Instantly SANA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.00 subtracted -5.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 160.17%, with the 5-day performance at 25.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) is 82.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.07 days.
Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Sana Biotechnology Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 98.41% over the past 6 months, a 31.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sana Biotechnology Inc will rise 27.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.20% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -83.13%. The 2024 estimates are for Sana Biotechnology Inc earnings to increase by 18.26%.
SANA Dividends
Sana Biotechnology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.
Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.40% of Sana Biotechnology Inc shares while 79.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.44%. There are 79.22% institutions holding the Sana Biotechnology Inc stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 11.34% of the shares, roughly 25.0 million SANA shares worth $255.02 million.
FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.15% or 15.75 million shares worth $160.66 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.9 million shares estimated at $39.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $30.28 million.