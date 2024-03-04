Analyzing Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 3.45 million Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.71. With the company’s per share price at $39.11 changed hands at $7.0 or 21.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $571.01M. ROOT’s last price was a premium, traded about 12.02% off its 52-week high of $34.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.31, which suggests the last value was 91.54% up since then. When we look at Root Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 419.07K.

Instantly ROOT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 130.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.96 added 21.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 273.19%, with the 5-day performance at 130.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) is 382.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.59 days.

Data shows that the Root Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 235.13% over the past 6 months, a 18.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Root Inc will rise 19.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 103.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $203.99 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Root Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $218.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.18 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 217.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.84%. The 2024 estimates are for Root Inc earnings to increase by 10.71%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.30% per year.

Root Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.07% of Root Inc shares while 55.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.99%. There are 55.85% institutions holding the Root Inc stock share, with Ribbit Capital IV, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.24% of the shares, roughly 1.64 million ROOT shares worth $12.91 million.

Ribbit Capital GP IV, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.24% or 1.64 million shares worth $14.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $2.42 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 94925.0 shares worth around $0.85 million.