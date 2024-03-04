Analyzing Pineapple Energy Inc(NASDAQ: PEGY) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 7.48 million Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.50. With the company’s per share price at $0.07 changed hands at $0.0 or 8.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.19M. PEGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -2628.57% off its 52-week high of $1.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.06, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at Pineapple Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) trade information

Instantly PEGY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0840 added 8.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.50%, with the 5-day performance at -7.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) is -84.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.