Analyzing Ontrak Inc(NASDAQ: OTRK) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session, 0.39 million Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.15 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.11M. OTRK’s current price is a discount, trading about -2620.0% off its 52-week high of $4.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15. When we look at Ontrak Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 305.83K.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Instantly OTRK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -25.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2500 subtracted -6.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.84%, with the 5-day performance at -25.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) is -29.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 80520.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.