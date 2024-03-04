Analyzing Ontrak Inc(NASDAQ: OTRK) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session, 0.39 million Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.15 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.11M. OTRK’s current price is a discount, trading about -2620.0% off its 52-week high of $4.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15. When we look at Ontrak Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 305.83K.
Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information
Instantly OTRK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -25.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2500 subtracted -6.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.84%, with the 5-day performance at -25.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) is -29.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 80520.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.
Ontrak Inc (OTRK) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Ontrak Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.85% over the past 6 months, a 69.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -82.70% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.33 million and $5.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -75.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.33%.
OTRK Dividends
Ontrak Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.
Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.78% of Ontrak Inc shares while 13.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.92%. There are 13.04% institutions holding the Ontrak Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 10.47% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million OTRK shares worth $0.43 million.
Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.02% or 0.56 million shares worth $83332.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $15007.0 under it, the former controlled 0.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 20311.0 shares worth around $3046.0.