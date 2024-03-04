An Overview Of SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT)

In the last trading session, 1.28 million SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $2.01 changed hands at $0.07 or 3.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $339.67M. SLQT’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.27% off its 52-week high of $2.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 57.21% up since then. When we look at SelectQuote Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 701.36K.

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Instantly SLQT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.07 added 3.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.72%, with the 5-day performance at 19.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) is 81.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.