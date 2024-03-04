An Overview Of Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ: MTC)

In the latest trading session, 1.02 million Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.03 changed hands at -$0.53 or -20.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $404.27M. MTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -139.41% off its 52-week high of $4.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 82.27% up since then. When we look at Mmtec Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Instantly MTC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 87.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.83 subtracted -20.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 103.00%, with the 5-day performance at 87.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) is 36.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.51 days.