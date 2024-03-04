An Overview Of Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ: MTC)

In the latest trading session, 1.02 million Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.03 changed hands at -$0.53 or -20.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $404.27M. MTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -139.41% off its 52-week high of $4.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 82.27% up since then. When we look at Mmtec Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.
Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information
Instantly MTC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 87.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.83 subtracted -20.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 103.00%, with the 5-day performance at 87.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) is 36.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.51 days.
Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Mmtec Inc shares while 0.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.10%. There are 0.10% institutions holding the Mmtec Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million MTC shares worth $0.11 million.
Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 29331.0 shares worth $21704.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 90146.0 shares estimated at $46353.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 62271.0 shares worth around $47101.0.