An Overview Of Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LYEL)

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.51. With the company’s per share price at $3.07 changed hands at $0.15 or 5.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $780.09M. LYEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.32% off its 52-week high of $3.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 57.0% up since then. When we look at Lyell Immunopharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Instantly LYEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.21 added 5.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.25%, with the 5-day performance at 28.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) is 67.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.79 days.