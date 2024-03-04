An Overview Of Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LYEL)

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.51. With the company’s per share price at $3.07 changed hands at $0.15 or 5.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $780.09M. LYEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.32% off its 52-week high of $3.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 57.0% up since then. When we look at Lyell Immunopharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.
Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information
Instantly LYEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.21 added 5.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.25%, with the 5-day performance at 28.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) is 67.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.79 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Lyell Immunopharma Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.64% over the past 6 months, a 1.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lyell Immunopharma Inc will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,438.50% up from the last financial year.
The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65k and $27k respectively.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.28%. The 2024 estimates are for Lyell Immunopharma Inc earnings to increase by 8.54%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.90% per year.
LYEL Dividends
Lyell Immunopharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.59% of Lyell Immunopharma Inc shares while 72.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.22%. There are 72.78% institutions holding the Lyell Immunopharma Inc stock share, with MWG Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.03% of the shares, roughly 20.16 million LYEL shares worth $64.12 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.72% or 16.88 million shares worth $53.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 6.17 million shares estimated at $19.63 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 4.96 million shares worth around $15.77 million.