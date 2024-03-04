An Overview of Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.9 million Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at -$0.02 or -15.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.34M. BENF’s last price was a discount, traded about -14900.0% off its 52-week high of $16.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was -9.09% down since then. When we look at Beneficient’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 873.56K.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information
Instantly BENF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -44.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1768 subtracted -15.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.37%, with the 5-day performance at -44.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) is -67.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.28 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
BENF Dividends
Beneficient is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.97% of Beneficient shares while 21.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.30%. There are 21.44% institutions holding the Beneficient stock share, with Hatteras Investment Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 20.60% of the shares, roughly 49.43 million BENF shares worth $148.29 million.
Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.03% or 2.48 million shares worth $7.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.