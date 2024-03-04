An Overview of Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.9 million Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at -$0.02 or -15.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.34M. BENF’s last price was a discount, traded about -14900.0% off its 52-week high of $16.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was -9.09% down since then. When we look at Beneficient’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 873.56K.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

Instantly BENF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -44.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1768 subtracted -15.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.37%, with the 5-day performance at -44.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) is -67.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.28 days.