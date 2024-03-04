American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.09 million American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at $0.13 or 17.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $176.02M. AMLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -268.29% off its 52-week high of $3.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 18.29% up since then. When we look at American Lithium Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 484.66K.

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

Instantly AMLI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8400 added 17.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.45%, with the 5-day performance at 17.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) is -5.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.04 days.