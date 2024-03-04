American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.09 million American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at $0.13 or 17.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $176.02M. AMLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -268.29% off its 52-week high of $3.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 18.29% up since then. When we look at American Lithium Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 484.66K.
American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information
Instantly AMLI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8400 added 17.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.45%, with the 5-day performance at 17.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) is -5.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.04 days.
American Lithium Corp (AMLI) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the American Lithium Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.77% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.26%.
AMLI Dividends
American Lithium Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 27 and May 31.
American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.63% of American Lithium Corp shares while 7.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.84%. There are 7.90% institutions holding the American Lithium Corp stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.89% of the shares, roughly 10.5 million AMLI shares worth $21.1 million.
JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 0.67 million shares worth $1.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF. With 10.95 million shares estimated at $15.66 million under it, the former controlled 5.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.47 million.