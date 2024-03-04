Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 4.48 million Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.07. With the company’s per share price at $12.09 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $649.60M. ALT’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.75% off its 52-week high of $14.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 82.71% up since then. When we look at Altimmune Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.77 million.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Instantly ALT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.84 subtracted -0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.47%, with the 5-day performance at 31.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) is 28.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.