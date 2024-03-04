Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.64 changed hands at $0.16 or 10.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $143.47M. ALLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -310.98% off its 52-week high of $6.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 39.02% up since then. When we look at Allakos Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Instantly ALLK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6900 added 10.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.93%, with the 5-day performance at 20.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) is 29.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.