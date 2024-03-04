Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.64 changed hands at $0.16 or 10.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $143.47M. ALLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -310.98% off its 52-week high of $6.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 39.02% up since then. When we look at Allakos Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.
Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information
Instantly ALLK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6900 added 10.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.93%, with the 5-day performance at 20.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) is 29.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Allakos Inc (ALLK) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Allakos Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.03% over the past 6 months, a 61.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allakos Inc will rise 6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.00% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.32%. The 2024 estimates are for Allakos Inc earnings to increase by 62.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.70% per year.
ALLK Dividends
Allakos Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.
Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.18% of Allakos Inc shares while 88.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.03%. There are 88.06% institutions holding the Allakos Inc stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.95% of the shares, roughly 8.65 million ALLK shares worth $37.72 million.
NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.07% or 6.15 million shares worth $26.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 2.98 million shares estimated at $8.57 million under it, the former controlled 3.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $9.15 million.