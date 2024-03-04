Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 4.62 million Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.56 changing hands around $2.75 or 9.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.72B. AKRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.03% off its 52-week high of $58.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.25, which suggests the last value was 63.19% up since then. When we look at Akero Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Instantly AKRO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.00 added 9.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.88%, with the 5-day performance at 27.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) is 45.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.65 days.