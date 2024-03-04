Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 4.62 million Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.56 changing hands around $2.75 or 9.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.72B. AKRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.03% off its 52-week high of $58.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.25, which suggests the last value was 63.19% up since then. When we look at Akero Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.
Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information
Instantly AKRO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.00 added 9.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.88%, with the 5-day performance at 27.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) is 45.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.65 days.
Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Akero Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.42% over the past 6 months, a -25.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akero Therapeutics Inc will fall -58.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -51.70% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Akero Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -24.74%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.60% per year.
AKRO Dividends
Akero Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17.
Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.88% of Akero Therapeutics Inc shares while 105.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.50%. There are 105.68% institutions holding the Akero Therapeutics Inc stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 9.10% of the shares, roughly 5.12 million AKRO shares worth $162.12 million.
Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.65% or 4.31 million shares worth $136.28 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 4.03 million shares estimated at $127.59 million under it, the former controlled 7.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 3.24% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $57.68 million.