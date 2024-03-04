Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.02 or 10.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.57M. MIMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -837.5% off its 52-week high of $1.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 56.25% up since then. When we look at Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.40 million.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Instantly MIMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1600 added 10.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 72.22%, with the 5-day performance at 22.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) is -31.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.