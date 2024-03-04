Ainos Inc (NASDAQ: AIMD) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.08 million Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $1.05 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.91M. AIMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -771.43% off its 52-week high of $9.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the last value was 24.76% up since then. When we look at Ainos Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.92K.

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) trade information

Instantly AIMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1000 added 2.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.78%, with the 5-day performance at 26.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) is 10.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.