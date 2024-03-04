Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 12.58 million Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $0.66 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $263.54M. AGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -222.73% off its 52-week high of $2.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 19.7% up since then. When we look at Agenus Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.15 million.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Instantly AGEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7950 subtracted -1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.27%, with the 5-day performance at -3.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is -1.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.