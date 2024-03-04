Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $1.97 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $408.11M. ADVM’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.76% off its 52-week high of $2.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 65.48% up since then. When we look at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information
Instantly ADVM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2300 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 161.69%, with the 5-day performance at -1.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) is 87.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.44% over the past 6 months, a 19.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will fall -3.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.80% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.90%. The 2024 estimates are for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc earnings to increase by 19.09%.
ADVM Dividends
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.98% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc shares while 67.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.63%. There are 67.96% institutions holding the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc stock share, with Commodore Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.90% of the shares, roughly 10.0 million ADVM shares worth $15.9 million.
FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.68% or 7.76 million shares worth $12.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.9 million shares estimated at $12.01 million under it, the former controlled 6.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $4.23 million.