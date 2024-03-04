Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $1.97 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $408.11M. ADVM’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.76% off its 52-week high of $2.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 65.48% up since then. When we look at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Instantly ADVM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2300 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 161.69%, with the 5-day performance at -1.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) is 87.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.