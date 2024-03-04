Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 1.79 million Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.20 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.31M. ADIL’s current price is a discount, trading about -368.75% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 76.25% up since then. When we look at Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Instantly ADIL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 289.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.17 subtracted -1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.95%, with the 5-day performance at 289.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) is 178.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.