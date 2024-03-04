Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON) Disappoints Wall Street With 11.14% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.44 changing hands around $0.04 or 11.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.61M. ACON’s current price is a discount, trading about -8518.18% off its 52-week high of $37.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 38.64% up since then. When we look at Aclarion Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Instantly ACON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4371 added 11.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.28%, with the 5-day performance at 23.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) is -82.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50780.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.