Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON) Disappoints Wall Street With 11.14% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.44 changing hands around $0.04 or 11.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.61M. ACON’s current price is a discount, trading about -8518.18% off its 52-week high of $37.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 38.64% up since then. When we look at Aclarion Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.
Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information
Instantly ACON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4371 added 11.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.28%, with the 5-day performance at 23.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) is -82.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50780.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.
Aclarion Inc (ACON) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.00% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19k.
ACON Dividends
Aclarion Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of Aclarion Inc shares while 1.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.70%. There are 1.66% institutions holding the Aclarion Inc stock share, with Captrust Financial Advisors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.29% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million ACON shares worth $0.24 million.
HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 50081.0 shares worth $34555.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 1800.0 shares estimated at $1242.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.