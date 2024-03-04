A Review of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.05 or -13.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $63.85M. RBOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -662.16% off its 52-week high of $2.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 45.95% up since then. When we look at Vicarious Surgical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 745.71K.
Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) trade information
Instantly RBOT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6000 subtracted -13.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 4.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) is -9.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.85 days.
Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Vicarious Surgical Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.14% over the past 6 months, a 12.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vicarious Surgical Inc will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.60% for the next quarter.
The 2024 estimates are for Vicarious Surgical Inc earnings to increase by 11.62%.
RBOT Dividends
Vicarious Surgical Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 04.
Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.81% of Vicarious Surgical Inc shares while 42.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.01%. There are 42.97% institutions holding the Vicarious Surgical Inc stock share, with VK Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.32% of the shares, roughly 23.32 million RBOT shares worth $42.68 million.
Ddd Partners, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.99% or 6.35 million shares worth $3.75 million as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.51 million shares estimated at $1.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $2.68 million.