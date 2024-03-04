A Review of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.05 or -13.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $63.85M. RBOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -662.16% off its 52-week high of $2.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 45.95% up since then. When we look at Vicarious Surgical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 745.71K.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Instantly RBOT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6000 subtracted -13.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 4.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) is -9.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.85 days.