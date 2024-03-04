A Review of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.4 million Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.92 changed hands at -$0.1 or -4.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.57M. ANY’s current price is a discount, trading about -113.02% off its 52-week high of $4.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 70.31% up since then. When we look at Sphere 3D Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Instantly ANY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.60 subtracted -4.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.17%, with the 5-day performance at -21.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) is -6.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.