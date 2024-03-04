89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 2.18 million 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.03 changing hands around $2.41 or 19.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.36B. ETNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.56% off its 52-week high of $22.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.57, which suggests the last value was 56.29% up since then. When we look at 89bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Instantly ETNB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 36.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.63 added 19.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.60%, with the 5-day performance at 36.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 50.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.05 days.