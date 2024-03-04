89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 2.18 million 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.03 changing hands around $2.41 or 19.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.36B. ETNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.56% off its 52-week high of $22.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.57, which suggests the last value was 56.29% up since then. When we look at 89bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.
89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information
Instantly ETNB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 36.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.63 added 19.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.60%, with the 5-day performance at 36.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 50.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.05 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
89bio Inc (ETNB) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the 89bio Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.28% over the past 6 months, a -28.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 89bio Inc will rise 7.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.80% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.24%. The 2024 estimates are for 89bio Inc earnings to decrease by -12.62%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.
ETNB Dividends
89bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.
89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of 89bio Inc shares while 105.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.03%. There are 105.07% institutions holding the 89bio Inc stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 12.25% of the shares, roughly 11.42 million ETNB shares worth $173.2 million.
Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.56% or 8.92 million shares worth $135.24 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. With 4.05 million shares estimated at $61.41 million under it, the former controlled 4.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $31.16 million.