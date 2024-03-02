YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) At $0.43: What To Do?

In last trading session, YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at $0.05 or 12.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.79M. That closing price of YS’s stock is at a discount of -4188.37% from its 52-week high price of $18.44 and is indicating a premium of 18.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 159.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.89%, in the last five days YS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 2.12% to its value on the day. YS Biopharma Co Ltd’s shares saw a change of -16.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.64% in past 5-day. YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) showed a performance of 7.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.