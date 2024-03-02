YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) At $0.43: What To Do?

In last trading session, YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at $0.05 or 12.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.79M. That closing price of YS’s stock is at a discount of -4188.37% from its 52-week high price of $18.44 and is indicating a premium of 18.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 159.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.
YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.89%, in the last five days YS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 2.12% to its value on the day. YS Biopharma Co Ltd’s shares saw a change of -16.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.64% in past 5-day. YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) showed a performance of 7.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.
2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.64 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
YS Dividends
YS Biopharma Co Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 81.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.98% institutions for YS Biopharma Co Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at YS for having 4.3 million shares of worth $5.93 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 2.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.75 million.