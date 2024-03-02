Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.63?

In last trading session, Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.63 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $160.48M. That closing price of WRAP’s stock is at a discount of -93.11% from its 52-week high price of $7.01 and is indicating a premium of 73.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 575.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

In the last five days WRAP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $3.63 price level, adding 9.02% to its value on the day. Wrap Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 17.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.68% in past 5-day. Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) showed a performance of -4.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.21 million shares which calculate 7.03 days to cover the short interests.